Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $41.49 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,596,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,305,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.30. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $446.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

