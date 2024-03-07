Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,293 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.60. 3,863,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,604. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $199.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

