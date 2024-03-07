Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 146,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $255.68. 1,401,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,575. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $255.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

