Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 161,181 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,181 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 594,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $72.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

