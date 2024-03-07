Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock remained flat at $72.67 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,119. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

