Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,078. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $165.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

