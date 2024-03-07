Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 261,917 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,917 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 235.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 345.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.76. 1,108,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,367. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

