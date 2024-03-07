Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 752 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $71.89. 119,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,384. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.39 and a one year high of $72.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

