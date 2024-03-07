Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,748 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

