Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.43

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.43 and last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 183834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,054 shares of company stock worth $21,057,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

