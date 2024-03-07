International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 286.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.41. 1,334,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $198.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

