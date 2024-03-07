Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.68 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and $316.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $14.53 or 0.00021709 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00064931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,085,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,962,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

