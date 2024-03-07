Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 4,854 ($61.61) and last traded at GBX 4,823 ($61.21), with a volume of 42727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,621 ($58.65).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 74 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 5,956.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($62.19) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.46) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,651 ($59.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,424.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,180.51. The company has a market cap of £8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,709.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

