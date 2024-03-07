Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 291,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

