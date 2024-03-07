Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.36

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 1814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,905,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,257,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.