Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 43,483 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 272% compared to the average volume of 11,684 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.51. 6,430,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,695. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

