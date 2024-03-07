iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 109,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 55,514 shares.The stock last traded at $57.83 and had previously closed at $58.41.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIA. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

