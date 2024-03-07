iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.65

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 8031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

