iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 214515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

