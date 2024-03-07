iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.49% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $460,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

