iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,032 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 3.29% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $35,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

SUSL stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,963. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

