iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $24,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 969,942 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.