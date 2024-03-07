iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.52

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 177378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

