iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.79

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 889418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 501,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,362,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,488,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after buying an additional 96,636 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.