iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 78,098 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 277.4% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBML stock remained flat at $25.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,128 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

