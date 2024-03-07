iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.79

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 362852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

