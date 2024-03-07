iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,247 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock remained flat at $71.37 on Thursday. 2,727,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,010. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

