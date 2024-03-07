iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $81.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.