iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Position Lowered by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.88. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $138.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.