iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) is First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for 14.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $33,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

IWX stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $74.11. 14,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,675. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

