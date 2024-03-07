iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $181.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $181.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

