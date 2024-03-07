Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$15.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

IVN opened at C$14.49 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$32,941.92. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Insiders sold 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $95,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

