J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 80.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 192.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 41.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,777. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

