J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 697,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,257. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

