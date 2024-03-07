J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.2% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 845,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

