Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $573,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,580 shares of company stock worth $41,351,340. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.06. The stock had a trading volume of 580,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.05. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

