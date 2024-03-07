Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.64. 113,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,031. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

