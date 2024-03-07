Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.59. 103,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $255.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average of $215.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

