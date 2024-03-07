Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.31.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $7.06 on Thursday, hitting $322.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,388. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.