James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. James River Group has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $363.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. Research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in James River Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in James River Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 30,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 78,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

