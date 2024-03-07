Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) Insider Rodney Bishop Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY – Get Free Report) insider Rodney Bishop acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,792.21).
Jayride Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00.
Jayride Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jayride Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Jayride Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayride Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.