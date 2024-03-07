Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) Insider Rodney Bishop Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY – Get Free Report) insider Rodney Bishop acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,792.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00.

Jayride Group Company Profile

Jayride Group Limited owns and operates airport transfers marketplace in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Pacific. It operates Jayride.com, an airport transfers marketplace that enables travelers to compare and book rides around the world through approximately 3,700 ride service companies and 1,600 airports in approximately 110 countries.

