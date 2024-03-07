Jeffrey W. Farrar Sells 651 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American National Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $492.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American National Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.