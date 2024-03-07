Joel Wilhite Sells 27,384 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.34 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AvidXchange by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

