John Mccartney Sells 300 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

