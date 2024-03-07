John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.650 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE WLY traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. 117,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

