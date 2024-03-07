John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 9.5 %

NYSE WLY traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. 158,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

