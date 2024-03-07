Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,382 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.72% of Johnson Controls International worth $259,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

