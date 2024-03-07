Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $382.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

