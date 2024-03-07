Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 294,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $43.41 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

