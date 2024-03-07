JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.39

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 43282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $94,230,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,520 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,084,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

